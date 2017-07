గాలె టెస్ట్: అజహరుద్దీన్ రికార్డును బ్రేక్ చేసిన‌ టీమిండియా కెప్టెన్ విరాట్‌ కోహ్లీ

Cricket

Ramesh Babu

English summary

India's 'run machine' Virat Kohli on Saturday (July 29) slammed his seventeenth Test hundred and second against Sri Lanka on fourth day of the Galle Test. The 28-year-old Indian batting mainstay reached the triple figure mark off 132 deliveries as visitors frustrated Sri Lankan bowlers kept waiting for the declaration as hosts kept piling up runs. This is Kohli's 10th Test ton as a captain. He has surpassed former India captain Sunil Gavaskar who had smashed 9 Test tons in as many games. Former India captains Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammad Azharuddin had hit 7 Test centuries each as captains after 27 Tests.