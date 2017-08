Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

An upset Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal on Sunday admitted that his side was completely outplayed by India in the second Test, primarily due to their "disappointing" batting effort in the first innings here. India secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after having thrashed Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs in the second Test.