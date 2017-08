వారిదే కీలకపాత్ర: భారత పేసర్లపై కపిల్ ప్రశంసలు

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Former captain Kapil Dev says India finally possess a bunch of world class pacers and the team could rely on them besides the spinners. In recent times, India pacers have strongly aided the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. They have played a key role in the Test team's undefeated run in the last nine series.