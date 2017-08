ఏకైక క్రికెటర్: అరుదైన ఘనతకు మరో 4 వన్డేల దూరంలో ధోని

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the centre of attention as India's ODI specialists enjoyed their first training session, here on Thursday. It was an optional session where Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah looked like hitting the right notes ahead of what will be the start of a long limited-overs' engagement for the Men in Blue.