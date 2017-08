రెండో వన్డే: 3వ వికెట్ కోల్పోయిన లంక, 16 ఓవర్లకు 81/3

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

The boys are here for the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka at Kandy #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/uAFW1mvsFY

English summary

India, after a comfortable nine-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first One-day International (ODI) at Dambulla, will look to dominate the hosts yet again when they play the second ODI at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.