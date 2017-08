Cricket

Nageshwara Rao



While the 4th ODI between India and Sri Lanka on Thursday will have no impact on the outcome of the series, but it is bound to be a special occasion for former India captain MS Dhoni. The wicketkeeper-batsman will be playing in his 300th ODI match when Virat Kohli's men turn up at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium.