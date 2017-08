Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Excellent stuff from the boys today. Good toss to win but they made it look easier than it did #TeamIndia #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/xCcDgKH08e

Had a memorable #50thtest ...thank you all for making it special...missed this face in the stands though. #throwback to good times #lifeline pic.twitter.com/lMBdH2e9ng

English summary

Cheteshwar Pujara has always been known as a calm and soft-spoken cricketer both on and off the field, but the Rajkot-based cricketer is trying to break the mould by learning the art of sledging.