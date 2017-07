అతడు వేస్ట్: అభినవ్ ముకుంద్ ప్లాప్ షోపై నెటిజన్లు

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Dear Abhinav Mukund, Please find a couple of net bowlers and ask them to keep kicking your arse till the end of this test match! #SLvIND

Abhinav Mukund is still getting chances? Thought his career was over in 2011

@mukundabhinav RIP to ur test career. Today ur destiny gave u another chance by giving fever to @klrahul11 but u again did not do anything.

English summary

Opener Abhinav Mukund wasted a golden opportunity to make an impression on the selectors after he was dismissed cheaply on Day 1 of the 1st Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday. The Tamil Nadu batsman edged behind off Nuwan Pradeep in the 8th over of India's first innings.