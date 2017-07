తొలి టెస్టు: పుజారా 153 అవుట్, లంచ్ విరామానికి భారత్ 503/7

Cricket

English summary

Team India would be eyeing to convert the good start they got on the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka into a big total here on Thursday (July 27). Continuing from where they left on Wednesday (July 26), dominant visitors would hope their overight batting pair of Cheteshwar Pujara (144*) and Ajinkya Rahane (39*) score big.