చరిత్ర సృష్టించిన కోహ్లీసేన: 3-0తో లంకపై సిరిస్ క్లీన్ స్వీప్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Catch up on yesterday's action from Pallekele where Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav set up a series whitewash #SLvIND 👉 https://t.co/il6lficK4a pic.twitter.com/194ZU3j7o7

India edge closer to victory with 3 wickets but Chandimal and Mathews put up a fight on the morning of Day 3 #SLvIND https://t.co/A3Zwuw5OV8 pic.twitter.com/SFBerLIPiF

3-0 to India! Sri Lanka are dismissed before tea on Day 3 and India win in Pallekele by an innings and 171 runs #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/FgPlOp7bRQ

English summary

Sri Lanka batsmen would be aiming to show resistance on day three when they walk out to resume their second innings after being enforced follow-on by India in the third Test here on Monday (August 14).