3వ టెస్టు: బ్యాటింగ్ ఎంచుకున్న కోహ్లీ, జడేజా స్థానంలో కుల్దీప్

India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday (August 12) won his third toss in a row and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the third and final Test here in Kandy. India have brought in chinaman Kuldeep Yadav in place of suspended Ravindra Jadeja in their playing XI at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.