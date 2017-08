'ధోని 300వ వన్డేలో ఆడటం నా అదృష్టంగా భావిస్తున్నా'

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Young India spinner Kuldeep Yadav feels former India captain MS Dhoni, who will be featuring his in 300th ODI on Thursday (August 31), judges his bowling better than anyone. The left-arm leg-spinner from Kanpur had to sit outside in the first three ODIs against Sri Lanka, but with the series already won, he is expected to get a place in the playing eleven as skipper Virat Kohli has already signalled at testing the bench strength.