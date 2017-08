Cricket

Srinivas G

English summary

Crowd trouble forced the umpires to stop play for about 35 minutes when India were cruising to a series clinching win in the third ODI in Pallekele on Sunday. India were 210 for four after 44 overs, needing another eight runs to win, when players were sent back into the dressing room, following the rowdy behavior from the home supporters, who resorted to throwing bottles into the field of play.