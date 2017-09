ఏకైక టీ20: ఆరు మార్పులతో బరిలోకి శ్రీలంక జట్టు

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Sri Lanka announced their squad that will face India in the one-off T20I to be played in Colombo on Wednesday. The match remains the only chance that Sri Lanka have of salvaging some pride after being whitewashed 3-0 and 5-0 in the Test and ODI series by India. Upul Tharanga leads the side