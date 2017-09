ఏకైక టీ20: టాస్ గెలిచి భారత్ ఫీల్డింగ్, కోహ్లీకి 50వ టీ20

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

It has stopped raining and the covers are coming off now #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/7vVsmRhK95

Captain Kohli calls it right at the toss. Elects to bowl first #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/UXvAjhsVpk



India will look for the perfect home run against a hapless Sri Lankan cricket team when the sides meet in the one-off T20 international at Colombo’s Premadasa Stadium. Rain has delayed the toss and an inspection will be scheduled at 19:00 hrs IST.