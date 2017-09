'లంకను అన్ని ఫార్మాట్లలో వైట్ వాష్ చేయడం వెరీ స్పెషల్'

Cricket

India's @imVkohli has passed @Bazmccullum to become the highest scorer in the second innings of T20Is - and look at that average! #howzstat pic.twitter.com/bHfShz0Cgp

India captain Virat Kohli said that his team’s whitewash of Sri Lanka across all formats was “very special.” India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the standalone T20I that the two sides played in Colombo. With that, they completed a highly successful tour of Sri Lanka in which they whitewashed the hosts in a three-match Test series and a five-match ODI series apart from the lone T20I.