ధోని రికార్డు బ్రేక్, విరాట్ కోహ్లి పేరిట మరో రికార్డు

Kohli has seven overseas Test wins under his belt as compares to Dhoni's six. Second on the list, Kohli still needed five more wins to achieve the top spot on the list, which has Sourav Ganguly leading with 11 wins. Dhoni captained India in 60 Tests, while Ganguly led the side in 49. The 3rd Test against Sri Lanka was Kohli's 29th in charge.