షాట్ సెలక్షన్ బాలేదు: నాలుగో వన్డే ఓటమిపై కోహ్లీ

Indian captain Virat Kohli said that poor shot selection was the reason for his team’s 11-run loss to West Indies. It was a rare off day for the Indian batting line up as they failed to chase down a target of 190. “Our shot selection wasn’t up to the mark,” said the Indian captain in the post-match presentation, “Losing crucial wickets at crucial stages. You’ve got to keep up the momentum through the game.”