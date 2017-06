మూడో వన్డే: తీవ్రంగా శ్రమించిన కోహ్లీ, ధావన్ (ఫోటోలు)

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Swing it like @BhuviOfficial - #TeamIndia paceman during his training session #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/Mb2bAA3lgr

#TeamIndia opener @SDhawan25 sweating it out in the nets #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/gPRdgHUq1Q

Story first published: Thursday, June 29, 2017, 16:56 [IST]

English summary

After a small break, Team India have started spending time in the nets and prepared for the third one-day international (ODI) game against West Indies, scheduled on June 30.