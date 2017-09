Cricket

Nageshwara Rao



Former captain Sourav Ganguly believes India will win the upcoming five-match ODI series against Australia but said that a 5-0 whitewash is unlikely against the visitors. "At home, India will be very tough to beat. India will win but 5-0 (like against Sri Lanka) may not be possible as Australia are a strong side," Ganguly said here.