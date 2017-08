Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Prolu Ravindra idolises Virender Sehwag and he's done exactly what his idol would be proud of - smash a swashbuckling 29-ball century during a tournament organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association. Soon after the knock, in a respectful, moving gesture, Ravindra dedicated his knock to Sehwag.