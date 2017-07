Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

The Z baby is the trend setter 😉 got his new haircut and looks fab 😍 gonna copy him now pic.twitter.com/Y3a0T2XoG5

The Indian cricket team seems to have found their latest ‘trend setter’ in Shikhar Dhawan’s son Zoravar after he got a new haircut. Hardik Pandya, who is currently with the Indian cricket team for the West Indies tour, posted a photo on his official Twitter account of him with Zoravar.