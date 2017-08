Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day. It's more special for me since it's my Father's B'day also. 😊 #IndependenceDayIndia #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/ab01WBdu8i

English summary

The Indian cricket team, led by skipper Virat Kohli, hoisted the tricolour in Kandy on Tuesday to celebrate Independence Day. The team, which whitewashed hosts Sri Lanka in the three-match Test series, is gearing up for the six limited-over fixtures. They will play five ODIs and a T20 match from August 20 to September 6.