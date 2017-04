కారణాలివే!: కోహ్లీసేనకు ఆర్నెళ్లుగా జీతాలు లేవు

టీమిండియా ఈ సీజన్‌లో అద్భుతమైన విజయాలను సొంతం చేసుకుంది. ఆడిన ప్ర‌తి టెస్టు సిరీస్‌నూ గెలుచుకుంది.

English summary

MEMBERS OF India’s cricket team are yet to receive their match fees and the Rs 1-crore incentive promised to each for the highly successful six-month home season because of a tussle between the Committee of Administrators and the BCCI’s office-bearers, and the board’s face-off with the ICC over revenue, sources told The Indian Express.