Indian cricketer Rajeshwari Gayakwad on Tuesday politely rejected the Karnataka government's offer of a mid-segment car as a gift and said she would rather have a roof over her head. Water resources minister MB Patil, who is also in charge of the district, announced on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations here that the 26-year-old cricketer would be gifted a car worth Rs 5 lakh for turning out for India in the Women's World Cup final at London.