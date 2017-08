సీతమ్మను బంధించిన అశోక్‌ వనంలో భారత క్రికెటర్లు (ఫోటోలు)

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Members of the Indian cricket team enjoyed some down time by paying a visit to Ashok Vatika, a garden in Sita Eliya in the former kingdom of Ravana as mentioned in the Vishnu Purana and Hindu epic, Ramayana, ahead of the third and final Test against Sri Lanka, starting on Saturday. Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav posted pictures on their social media handles of their visit to the place where Ravana kept the Sita captive.