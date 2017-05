Thank you to every single person that made our time in India amazing. I can't express how thankful and grateful I am. @sunrisershyd it's been a privilege to be apart of this franchise and we are sorry we couldn't get the job done this year but we tried our best. Good luck to the remaining teams. Thanks also to all our fans out there, with out your continued support we would not be able to play the game that we love.

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on May 17, 2017 at 9:39pm PDT