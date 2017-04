మధ్యప్రదేశ్‌ క్రికెటర్‌ హర్‌ప్రీత్‌‌ సింగ్‌‌తో రాయల్‌ ఛాలెంజర్స్‌ బెంగళూరు ఒప్పందం కుదుర్చుకొంది.

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have announced Harpreet Singh as a replacement for the injured Sarfaraz Khan for the rest of the IPL 2017 season. The 19-year old Sarfaraz was injured while training during a pre-season practice session, and was stretchered off the ground. He hasn’t played a single game this season.