అది నా డ్రీమ్ జట్టు కాదు: నకిలీ ఖాతా అని చెప్పిన గంగూలీ

టీమిండియా మాజీ కెప్టెన్ సౌరభ్ గంగూలీ తన డ్రీమ్ ఐపీఎల్ జట్టు ప్రకటించినట్లు గురువారం మీడియాలో వార్తలు వచ్చాయి.

Hi all ..just saw an ipl fantasy team on my name ..it's not my twitter account nor my team ..it's fake ..I dnt participate in fantsy leagues

English summary

Few days after former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly’s Indian Premier League XI was making the rounds on social media, the former Indian skipper has come out and cleared the air by saying that he hasn’t made any fantasy team for this edition of the league and the one which is going around the internet is fake.