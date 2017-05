సన్‌రైజర్స్‌కు సొంతగడ్డపై ఎదురన్నదే లేకుండా పోయింది. ఐపీఎల్ పదో సీజన్‌లో సొంతగడ్డపై ఆడిన అన్ని మ్యాచ్‌ల్లో సన్ రైజర్స్ విజయం సాధించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

Watch how our troops celebrated the KKR win, brought to you by #DavidWarner 's exquisite 💯. #OrangeArmy #RiseOfOrange pic.twitter.com/Rcv6J9F2aE

Wow @davidwarner31 Unbelievable. This is power hitting at its very best 👌

Quality hitting against a quality attack ! @davidwarner31 it was a pleasure to witness that innings kaboom 👊🏽👍keep that form going mate !

Hahahaha he used to do us. When it was your turn . No no it's not a good thing..... Warner bro you deserve it 😜😝 https://t.co/Eg0Y23OqbE

English summary

David Warner became the third centurion of the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League as he bludgeoned a 59-ball 126 to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to a convincing win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.