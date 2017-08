ఎందుకీ నిర్ణయం!: పేరు, వేదిక మార్చుకోనున్న రాజస్థాన్, పంజాబ్ జట్లు

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Rajasthan Royals will make a comeback to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 and the franchise want to have a major revamp before the next season. As per reports, the Jaipur-based franchise has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to change its name and also change its base from the Pink City.