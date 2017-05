ఇండియన్ ప్రీమియర్ లీగ్ (ఐపీఎల్) పదో సీజన్‌లో మరో ఫిక్సింగ్‌ ఉదంతం వెలుగుచూసింది.

English summary

The police have arrested three persons in connection with betting during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 matches. As per an advisory released by the BCCI, the Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) has been tracking activities of certain individuals, as a result of which, three suspects were arrested in Kanpur on Thursday (May 11).