‪It seems only in #india #contempt after contempt continues by the #old #guards of @bcci - How ? My best guess is #northblock‬. But most #puzzling is this #employment #contract of #MSD - WHY ? he earns 100's of crores a year will he #agree to be #SRINI'S #employee. bet there are many such contracts. 😳😳😳

A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi) on May 8, 2017 at 1:23am PDT