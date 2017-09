భారత క్రికెట్ దశను మార్చిన ఐపీఎల్: ప్రపంచంలోనే మూడో అతిపెద్ద లీగ్‌

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

With a whopping bid of Rs 16,347.5 crore, Star India claimed the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) media rights for all the markets (digital and television) for the next five years. The bid amount, worth approximately $2.5 billion dollars, is more than twice as much as the amount that World Sports Group had bid nine years ago.