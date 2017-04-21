హైదరాబాద్: ఇండియన్ ప్రీమియర్ లీగ్ (ఐపీఎల్)లో చెన్నై సూపర్ కింగ్స్ తన తొలి మ్యాచ్ ఆడి పదేళ్లు పూర్తయింది. 2008లో మొహాలీలో కింగ్స్ ఎలెవన్ పంజాబ్‌తో జరిగిన మ్యాచ్లో 33 పరుగుల తేడాతో చెన్నై విజయం సాధించింది. ఈ మ్యాచ్‌లో తొలుత టాస్ గెలిచిన చెన్నై సూపర్ కింగ్స్ 240 పరుగులు చేసింది.

మైక్ హస్సీ 56 బంతుల్లో 116 పరుగులతో సెంచరీతో చెలరేగాడు. అనంతరం బ్యాటింగ్‌కు దిగిన పంజాబ్ 207 పరుగులు చేసి ఓటమి పాలైంది. ఇలా ఐపీఎల్ టోర్నీని చెన్నై విజయంతో మొదలుపెట్టింది. ఆ తర్వాత ఐపీఎల్ టోర్నీలో చెన్నై ఎన్నో అద్భుత విజయాలను సొంతం చేసుకుంది.

ఐపీఎల్‌లో ఐదు సార్లు ఫైనల్స్‌కు వెళ్లిన చెన్నై సూపర్ కింగ్స్ రెండు సార్లు టైటిల్ విజేతగా నిలిచింది. చెన్నై ఫ్రాంఛైజీ పదేళ్లు పూర్తి చేసుకున్న సందర్భంలో ఆ జట్టు అభిమానులు ట్విట్టర్‌లో '10 ఏళ్ల సీఎస్కే' అంటూ హోరెత్తిస్తున్నారు.

