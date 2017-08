Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Treat every woman the way you would want your sister to be treated. #RakshaBandhan greetings to all.

English summary

Veteran India cricketer Irfan Pathan came under fire over social media, this time for posting an image wearing a rakhi on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. Rakshabadhan, the festival of brothers and sisters, was celebrated on Monday (August 7) across India.