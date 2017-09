బంగ్లాపై ఆసీస్ ప్రతీకారం: సిరిస్ సమం, 13 వికెట్లతో లియాన్ రికార్డు

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

After two centuries for @davidwarner31 and 22 wickets for @NathLyon421 , they share the #BANvAUS Player of the Series award! pic.twitter.com/dzhzqarp3R

A five-for for Nathan Lyon in three consecutive inns in Tests. Last Australian spinner to achieve this feat was Shane Warne in 2004 #BanvAus

The GOAT! @NathLyon421 is the first Australian to take 13 wickets in a Test in Asia! #howzstat #BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/6bbDmoN6Dt

English summary

Nathan Lyon hit new heights with a record-breaking performance as Australia secured a series draw against Bangladesh courtesy of a seven-wicket triumph in the second Test.Off-spinner Lyon claimed nine wickets in a losing cause in Mirpur, but comfortably bettered that tally on Thursday by taking his number of victims in Chittagong to 13 - the best haul recorded by an Australian in Asia.