ధోని గెలిచిన 2011 వరల్డ్ కప్ ఫిక్స్ అయింది!: రణతుంగ సంచలనం

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Former Sri Lanka skipper Arjuna Ranatunga on Friday (July 14) demanded an investigation into the country's 2011 World Cup final defeat by India amid allegations of match fixing. Ranatunga, 53, in a video posted on his Facebook page, said he was shocked by Sri Lanka's six-wicket defeat in the final at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.