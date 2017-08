Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

A prolific, elegant and utterly classy batsman with a huge appetite for runs, and a calm yet authoritative captain - those are the qualities that best describe the legend we came to know as Mahela Jayawardene. With over 10,000 runs in both Tests and ODIs, and a captaincy stint that included a World Cup final appearance; it is safe to label him as one of the Sri Lankan greats.