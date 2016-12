1974 తర్వాత ఇదే: అశ్విన్ నెంబర్ 1, జడేజా నెంబర్ 2

Story first published: Wednesday, December 21, 2016, 16:44 [IST]

English summary

Ravindra Jadeja's match winning performance against England in the Chennai Test has propelled the left-arm spinner to the second position in the ICC Test rankings for bowlers.