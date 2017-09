Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Oh Jimmy Jimmy! Here's all you need to know about @jimmy9 's 500 Test wickets. #Jimmy500 pic.twitter.com/xCwBP64vhz

English summary

Only Ben Stokes defied the conditions as wickets continued to tumble in the final Test between England and West Indies on Friday - two of them to James Anderson to see the English seamer become just the sixth bowler to pass 500 Test wickets.