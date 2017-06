కుంబ్లే, కోహ్లీ ఏం చేస్తున్నారో వాళ్లకు తెలుసు: ఇద్దరికీ సుతిమెత్తగా దాదా

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

We are feeling confident as a team. Everyone is fit and ready to go. #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli #INDvPAK #CT17 pic.twitter.com/mkShlE6Jzn

English summary

Sourav Ganguly has denied meeting Virat Kohli or other members of the Indian team here to seek their views on Anil Kumble. The former India captain, a member of the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee tasked with selecting the team’s coach, has also stated that he is not thinking about that process during the Champions Trophy.