'కోహ్లీ ఓ మోసగాడు, మాల్యాతో కలిసి పార్టీలు చేసుకుంటే ఇలాగే ఉంటుంది'

Today it's clear that #BCCIPvtLtdTeam can't win #ChampionsTrophy2017 . Because BCCI team will get defeated in semi final or final for sure.

Lol! @imVkohli scored 0 run n now he is saying that Indian team could have made more runs. Bro more runs Banane Ke Liye #Mallya Ko Bulaale!

Story first published: Friday, June 9, 2017, 14:52 [IST]

He claimed that Kohli was only good at abusing and could not win anything. The man also drew an inference of Vijay Mallya turning up at Kohli's charity event. He also said that India were not capable of winning the title.