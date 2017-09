ఒకేరోజు రెండు సార్లు అరెస్టైన ఇంగ్లండ్ మాజీ క్రికెటర్ పీటర్సన్

Cricket

Held at Heathrow too. My golf isn't as bad as they tried to make out today at both borders! Great friend just snapping away - @dnqwallace 😂 pic.twitter.com/ik90huUzJW

Kevin Pietersen is an avid golfer but his part-time hobby landed him in some trouble at the Geneva airport on Sunday evening. The former England cricketer spent some time in a cell in Geneva before later being pulled up for a similar mistake in London!