స్కేటర్ కోసం పేరు మార్చుకున్న భారత ఓపెనర్: ఎవరీ నిశ్చయ్ లూత్రా

@adidas_uprising , love the cause. Keep going @NishchayLuthra ! I'm here to #FanTheFire . Are you? Contribute: https://t.co/sir0B9itGg https://t.co/Er5GnNLuB4

. @NishchayLuthra has all my support for the 2018 Winter Games. Give it your all & make India proud #FanTheFire ! https://t.co/4ly0HUr6YB https://t.co/1vBArz44tf

English summary

Indian cricketers KL Rahul is among the host of cricketers, including Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant, who have pledged their support to young Indian skater Nishchay Luthra. It is a heartwarming gesture from the cricketers by coming out in support to the Indian skater.