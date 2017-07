ఆ బాలీవుడ్ హీరోయిన్ అంటే సీక్రెట్ క్రష్: ఓపెనర్ కేఎల్ రాహుల్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Story first published: Saturday, July 15, 2017, 17:35 [IST]

English summary

After missing out on major tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL), the ICC Champions Trophy, which would have been his first ICC event, and the West Indies tour due to an aggravated shoulder injury, India’s opening batsman, K. L. Rahul is all set for return to the Test squad after a hiatus of four months.