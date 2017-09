Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Virat Kohli has kept his stranglehold on the top spot in the ICC ODI batsman rankings and has also equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of highest rating points pocketed by an Indian. India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has made handsome gains in the bowlers' rankings, jumping as many as 27 places to be fourth behind Mitchell Starc, Imran Tahir and leader Josh Hazlewood.