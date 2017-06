కోహ్లీసేనతో మిగతా మూడు వన్డేలకు వెస్టిండిస్ జట్టు ఎంపిక

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Kyle Hope and Sunil Ambris have earned call-ups to West Indies' one-day international squad for the final three ODIs of their ongoing home series against India. The duo came in at the expense of Jonathan Carter and Kesrick Williams in Cricket West Indies' 13-man squad named on Tuesday.