300: కోహ్లీని అవుట్ చేసిన మలింగను అభినందించిన రోహిత్ శర్మ

Lasith Malinga claimed a significant landmark in the fourth One-day International between India and Sri Lanka on Thursday, claiming his 300th wicket in the format. Lasith Malinga achieved the landmark with the prized wicket of India skipper Virat Kohli, who lofted him to deep extra cover to be dismissed for 131 after a sensational 29th ODI century.