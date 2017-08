పరువు తీసేలా?: విండిస్ తీసికట్టు ప్రదర్శనపై మాజీ పేసర్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Legendary former paceman Curtly Ambrose has labelled West Indies' annihilation at the hands of England in the first Test "embarrassing" and "pathetic". The tourists were hammered by an innings and 209 runs in the day-night contest at Edgbaston, losing 19 wickets on the third and final day in being bowled out for 168 and 137 after England had racked up 514-8 declared.